Most Americans Would Use Smartphones In Public Restrooms And In Bed

Is there anywhere in the world that you would hesitate to use your phone? In bed? At a family reunion? In church? A recent study commissioned by smartphone-maker LG Electronics finds Americans are unabashedly using their phones in the most unlikely places.

In fact, 3/4ths of Americans surveyed said they wouldn't be ashamed to use their phones in a public restroom, while 77 percent would do the same while in bed with someone else. The survey of 1,152 Americans aged 18 and up also found that 58 percent of smartphone owners use their phones when spending time with family, while 62 percent do the same around friends. About a quarter (28 percent) have used their smartphones on a date, and 48 percent said they would be comfortable using their devices in places of worship.

Mobile devices are also taking on a more important role in our lives, with 35 percent of smartphone users turning to their devices as "Social Saviors," to avoid talking to someone. A third (33 percent) have admitted using their phones to look busy while alone in a restaurant or bar. Smartphones also facilitate real-time conversations, with 41 percent of respondents saying they have used their devices to research a topic to avoid looking dumb.

Almost half (48 percent) of smartphone users surveyed reported relying on their devices to take "funny or shocking photos or videos," while 36 percent admit to using their phones to take selfies. We'd love to know how many of those selfies belong to someone in public office.