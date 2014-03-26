Smartphone Madness 2014: HTC One vs. Huawei Ascend Mate 2

Some might say we've saved the best for last; at least it's the last match of the saccharine 16 in the 2014 Smartphone Madness. And for that match up we see the brand-spanking new HTC One M8 face down the Huawei Ascend Mate 2. The polls are open from now until 3/27 at 9 a.m. EST, so you could just scroll down and vote for your favorite. But, as an educated consumer, we're guessing you'd like to know a few things before you vote.

HTC took the wraps off its new flagship, the One M8 yesterday. This is the follow up to the super sexy HTC One from last year, and this beast is just as good looking. We also found this all aluminum handset offered very snappy performance, in addition to a very impressive 9 hours and 52 minutes of endurance. All that combined to make it the best Android phone yet, and earned it a whopping 4.5 stars and an Editors' Choice award.

In the other corner, we meet the Huawei Ascend Mate 2. We named it a finalist when we got our eyes on this monster at CES 2014. It sports one of the biggest smartphone screens we've ever seen, measuring 6.1-inches. And that's not all that's big about this handset; its includes a 4,050-mAh battery under the hood. Huawei claims that should add up to two days of heavy usage. Granted, we've not run it through our Laptop Mag Battery Test (continuous surfing over Wi-Fi), but we're still expecting some serious endurance.

It's a tough choice. The giant or the beauty? These two young hot shots both have their good sides. Which will you choose? Voting will remain open until 3/27 at 9 a.m. EST. There can be only one.

