Smartphone Madness 2014: BlackBerry Z30 vs. Moto X

Motorola and BlackBerry fans, get your pom-pom's ready. It's time to decide between these two smartphones in round 2, game 2 of Smartphone Madness 2014. The BlackBerry Z30 and Motorola Moto X are already champions in this competition, but only one can move forward into the Penultimate 4. Voting is now open, and will remain so until 3/29 at 9 a.m. EST.

Motorola's customizable Moto X took down the Samsung Galaxy S5 in round 1, earning 67 percent of the vote. Some of that support is likely due to the fancy touchless controls, zippy performance and responsive 4.7-inch display. The rest might be the result of the tons of customization options owners can take advantage of.

BlackBerry fans are nothing if not loyal. And it's thanks to those fans that the Z30 trampled all over the Google Nexus 5 in round 1 with 80 percent of the vote. We chalk the support for this handset up to the fact that the Z30 is the boldest device the phone maker has put out. In our review we praised the Z30's battery life, touchscreen keyboard and multitasking capability.

So which one deserves your support? It's time to decide. The polls will remain open until tomorrow, 3/29 at 9 a.m. EST. Vote for your favorite and spread the word.

[polldaddy poll=7918884]