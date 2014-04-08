Smartphone Madness 2014 Finals: YotaPhone vs. ASUS Padfone X

Whether or not you care who won last night's NCAA tournament, the fun of March need not be over just yet. In our 2014 Smartphone Madness competition, today happens to the winner-take-all finals. Throughout the month we've seen some upsets and some surprises, but in the end you voted for the ASUS Padfone X and the YotaPhone. So who will you make your top pick? You have between now and Thursday, April 10 at 9 a.m. to decide.

The ASUS hybrid tablet-meets-laptop sailed smoothly past the Nokia X phone the LG G Pro 2 to face the Sony Xperia Z2. But even there this Android phone's versatility carried it on to the championship round. Coming to AT&T, this device pairs a 5-inch Android KitKat handset with a 9-inch tablet — and both sport full HD displays. The carrier will sell this hybrid with LTE Advanced, HD Voice and Isis mobile payment system support.

YotaPhone beat past the iPhone 5c and the HTC One M8 to get here. But it was its battle with the BlackBerry Z30 that ended this morning that was the biggest nail biter. Thanks to the innovated rear-facing E Ink touchscreen combining with the front-facing color screen, this phone offers a lot to get excited about. Sure it’s got Android inside and will sport a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM, but that E Ink screen would hint at some pretty incredible battery endurance.

It's time to choose, so choose wisely. For there can be only one. You have a couple of days to make your selection and spread the word to fans of your favorite phone. The polls close on this year's competition at 9 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 10.

