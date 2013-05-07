Seagate Launches Its First Consumer SSD

The world's largest hard drive company is getting serious about SSDs. Today, Seagate unveiled the 600 SSD, its first consumer solid state drive. Available in 120, 240 and 480GB capacities, the 2.5-inch Seagate 600 SSD is aimed squarely at the laptop upgrade market, promising home and business users a significant performance improvement over the 5,400 or 7,200 rpm hard drives their systems came with.

The Seagate 600 SSD connects via a standard SATA 6 GB/s interface and promises read/write rates of 500 MBps and 400 MBps or greater with advertised IOPS (input/output per second) rates of 80,000 and 70,000 respectively. The drive will be sold in two thicknesses: 7 mm, which is the standard size for most notebook bays, and 5 mm for uberthin Ultrabooks.

In addition to the 600 SSD, Seagate also announced the 600 Pro SSD, which is designed for server environments which require more read and write cycles than an end user would. Where the Seagate 600 SSD is rated for 72TB of writes during its life time, the highest end 600 Pro can keep going for up to 1,080TB. Rated for read/writ speeds of 520 / 450MBps, the 600 Pro is available in 480, 400, 240, 200, 120 and 100GB capacities.

As Seagate's first consumer solid state drive, the 600 SSD enters a crowded marketplace with stiff competition from the likes of SanDisk, Intel, OCZ and Samsung, whose 840 Series is the fastest drive we've ever tested. We look forward to putting the 600 SSD through its paces to see how it stacks it.

Both the Seagate 600 SSD and 600 Pro SSD will be available through standard retail channels such as NewEgg.com. The company did not announce pricing.