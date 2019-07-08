Better Than Prime Day: Seagate 2TB Portable Drive for $59

Need a bit more space for all your digital treasures? How about 2TB’s worth?

Walmart currently has the Seagate 2TB BACKUP USB 3.0 PLUS on sale for $59.99. That's $30 off and the best price we've seen for Seagate’s external hard drive. (If you can wait a few days, you’ll likely find some external hard drives on sale during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day).

The slim external hard drive includes 2 TB of storage, USB 3.0 connectivity, and a 2-year warranty. Alternatively, you can get the Seagate 4 TB backup on sale for $88.99 (also $30 off). It packs double the storage, includes a 2-month free trial of Adobe CC Photography, and plays nicely with both Mac and PC. Just keep in mind that the 4TB is limited to a black casing as opposed to the vibrant color options available for the 2TB.

The 2 TB hard drive will hold an estimated 1,333,000 photos, 571,000 songs or 1,050 hours of HD video. Gamers can install about 40 games based on an average installation size of 50 GB. While these hard drives will work with gaming consoles, they’ll need to be formatted in order to be recognized by your system of choice.