Our Favorite Portable SSD Is $80 Off

If you travel a lot and don't need a massive amount of storage space, a portable SSD is the way to go. Sure, it's pricier than a traditional HDD, but the latter has moving parts that makes it more fragile and subject to breaking down.

Currently, one of our favorite portable SSDs is on sale. Over at Amazon, you can get the SanDisk Extreme Portable 500GB SSD on sale for $89.99. Normally, this portable SSD sells for $170, so that's $80 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this SSD.

Buy the SanDisk Extreme Portable 500GB SSD for $89.99 at Amazon

The SanDisk Extreme Portable features read speeds of up to 550MB/s. Its rugged casing is both water- and dust-resistant, which makes it a good travel companion.

Our sister site, Tom's Hardware reviewed the SanDisk Extreme 500 and found that its read speeds are on par with Samsung's pricey T3 external SSD. Although its data writing speeds weren't as fast as the T3's, its overall performance stands out.

It's a must have laptop accessory for photographers, videographers, and graphics artists who are always on the move.