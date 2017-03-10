Save $363 on Lenovo's Yoga 710 2-in-1

Lenovo's Yoga line of laptops are among the most iconic 2-in-1s on the market. Sure, it's easy to find a mediocre convertible at a significantly lower price, but if you want a premium experience, few can give Lenovo a run for its money.

Among the company's best 2-in-1s is the 14-inch Yoga 710. This Editors' Choice machine packs a current generation processor, long battery life, and vibrant 1080p display into an attractive little package that punches way above its size. Today only, you can use coupon code "USPYG73US32" to drop the price of this convertible from $1,099.99 to $736.99.

One of the 710's standout features is its excellent 14-inch touchscreen display. In our hands-on, we found that its display can reproduce 96 percent of the sRGB color gamut, which is better than the thin-and-light category average of 79 percent. That means anything you watch on the Yoga 710 will look colorful and sharp.

Also noteworthy is that despite being a 14-inch system, the Yoga 710 is just as small as some of its 13-inch competitors, like the HP Spectre x360 13t and the Dell Inspiron 13 7000. Meanwhile, a 360-degree hinge lets you use the 710 in tablet, laptop, tent, or stand mode.

In terms of hardware, the Yoga 710 packs a 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. If you're always on the go, its battery lasts just shy of 9 hours, which beats the category average of 8 hours and 11 minutes.

Unfortunately, Lenovo's deal is only good through today so you'll need to act fast if you want one of the best 2-in-1s on the market at a fraction of its normal cost.