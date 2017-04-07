Asus' Lightweight ZenBook Flip Is Now $250 Cheaper

Asus' stylish 13.3-inch ZenBook Flip UX360CA is on sale. The fanless convertible is currently selling for $499 at the Microsoft Store. That's a generous $250 price cut.

The ZenBook Flip's rockstar feature is its 1080p LCD, which can be rotated 360 degrees. That allows you to use it in laptop, tablet, tent or stand mode.

Traditionally, many 2-in-1s are plagued by short battery life, but the ZenBook Flip manages to buck the trend. In our hands-on with the ZenBook Flip, the 2-in-1 lasted an impressive 10 hours. By comparison, the ultraportable average, which includes regular clamshells as well as hybrids, is around 8 hours.

The 3-pound convertible also impressed us in terms of everyday performance. Despite its low clock speed, its 0.9-GHz Intel Core m3-6Y30 was able to multitask without breaking a sweat. At one point we had 20 tabs open in Google Chrome, one of which was streaming 1080p video from YouTube. That said, the Core m3 doesn't hold a candle when compared to a full Core processor, so for gaming or heavy HD editing, you'll want to look elsewhere.

The laptop also features 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Bang & Olufsen audio, and a plethora of ports that includes everything from an SD card slot to USB Type-C.

Even better, the Microsoft Store is offering the Signature Edition of the ZenBook Flip UX360CA, which means that it's free of bloatware. So if you value a quiet machine with impressive battery life, the UX360A is your system.