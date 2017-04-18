Give Your Laptop a New Lease on Life with These 4 SSD Deals

Nothing rejuvenates an old laptop like a solid state drive, but these days retailers have generally shied away from SSD deals. Always looking to blaze its own trail, Amazon is discounting a handful of Plextor M8Pe SSDs by up to $20. That may not sound like a terribly deep discount, but rest assured that each drive listed below is at its lowest price ever.

For each deal, click the "apply coupon" radio button underneath the price to activate the discount. You can choose between a 256GB SSD or a 512 GB SSD with or without an accompanying heatsink.

The M8Pe 256GB drives offer random read and write speeds of 210,000 MB/s and 230,000 MB/s, respectively. The 512GB drives deliver random read and write speeds of 260,000 MB/s and 250,000 MB/s

Amazon's sale is valid for Prime members only.