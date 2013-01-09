Trending

Samsung Series 7 Chronos: One Turbo-Charged Touch Notebook

By News 

The Samsung Series 7 Chronos is a multimedia powerhouse that looks poised to challenge the MacBook Pro. Shown off here at CES 2013, this Windows 8 touch notebook not only sports a full HD touch screen but a new RAMaccelerator technology that Samsung says will boost speeds by up to 150 percent.

The all-aluminum body is pretty striking, weighing a manageable 5.2 pounds and measuring 14.8 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches. A 2.4-GHz Core i7 CPU and AMD Radeon 8870M graphics card supply a ton of horsepower, and with a 1TB drive you'll have lots of room for every photo and video in your library. 

Even in a very loud Samsung booth on the show floor, we could easily hear the JBL optimized speakers. The eye candy is even better than the ear candy, thanks to a 300-nit display that offers 178-degree viewing angles. 

Does the new Series 7 Chronos have what it takes to win over creative pros? Stay tuned for our full review.

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.