Samsung Series 7 Chronos: One Turbo-Charged Touch Notebook

The Samsung Series 7 Chronos is a multimedia powerhouse that looks poised to challenge the MacBook Pro. Shown off here at CES 2013, this Windows 8 touch notebook not only sports a full HD touch screen but a new RAMaccelerator technology that Samsung says will boost speeds by up to 150 percent.

The all-aluminum body is pretty striking, weighing a manageable 5.2 pounds and measuring 14.8 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches. A 2.4-GHz Core i7 CPU and AMD Radeon 8870M graphics card supply a ton of horsepower, and with a 1TB drive you'll have lots of room for every photo and video in your library.

Even in a very loud Samsung booth on the show floor, we could easily hear the JBL optimized speakers. The eye candy is even better than the ear candy, thanks to a 300-nit display that offers 178-degree viewing angles.

Does the new Series 7 Chronos have what it takes to win over creative pros? Stay tuned for our full review.