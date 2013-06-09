Trending

New Rosewill Gaming Mice Offer Configurability on a Budget

By News 

Rosewill's mechanical keyboards have a strong reputation, but thus far the accessory-maker has released only a handful of gaming mice. That's about to change as the company showed off two upcoming budget-minded, customizable gaming mice at its Computex 2013 booth.

Built for a palm grip, the Rosewill RM-9000 has a pleasant soft-touch finish that was gray on the demo model we touched, but will be black on the final version. It sports two programmable buttons on its left side, a set of removable weights in the base and an accurate Avago red laser. A button on the top of the wired mouse switches DPI levels allowing you to adjust the speed of your pointer from 400 up to 3,200 DPI. A second button toggles between three programmable profiles which control what the buttons do and lights up in different colors to show which one you're on.

The Rosewill RM-9100 is designed for more of a claw grip and uses a different type of laser that's completely invisible but also employes an Avago sensor. The device also has a quick DPI switch, but provides a wider range than its brother, ranging from 800 to 8,200 DPI. It's also programmable via software.

Both the Rosewill RM-9100 and RM-9000 will be available in time for the holidays with prices in the $50 range, a fairly reasonable price in a world where users pay over $100 for some competitors.

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.