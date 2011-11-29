RIM's BlackBerry Mobile Fusion Brings BlackBerry Security to iPhone and Android Devices

Research In Motion, maker of the waning BlackBerry smartphone platform, has always had at least one big thing going for them: Businesses sang the praises of the company's first-rate security features and data encryption capabilities. Just a few years ago, it was understood that if you owned a BlackBerry device, you'd have reliable email access and all your sensitive information securely stored on RIM's servers.

But fast forward to today, and BlackBerry smartphone sales have been declining while businesses have become increasingly lenient with workers using their own smartphones to access corporate email accounts. Often, these devices tend to be iPhones or Android smartphones.

RIM on Tuesday announced their answer to this problem: a new product called BlackBerry Mobile Fusion. Mobile Fusion is a device management solution for businesses which allows them to provide RIM's famous BlackBerry security to workers across a range of devices, including Apple's iPad and iPhone, as well as smartphones and tablets that run Google's Android operating system. The service will allow corporate IT staff to remotely configure these devices, lock them, securely wipe data and manage connectivity.

BlackBerry Mobile Fusion sits next to BlackBerry Enterprise Servers (BES) that already exist, behind corporate firewalls. There's no pricing information as of yet, but the service will be available in closed beta by January 2012, with general availability to kick off in March. More information on Mobile Fusion can be found on RIM's official website.

via Reuters and Slashgear