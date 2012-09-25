RIM Shows Off New BlackBerry 10 Browser, Says it Has Best HTML 5 Support

Compared to Apple's mobile Safari in iOS and Google's mobile Chrome, RIM's BlackBerry browser has been severely lacking in capabilities and ease of use. Thankfully with BlackBerry 10, RIM is giving its browser a total overhaul that should make it more user-friendly.

For starters, the new browser users BlackBerry 10's new Flow interface, so moving between open pages and menus requires a simple swipe from left to right. A brief stage demo showed the browser in action. With ESPN's mobile page open, RIM's Matthew Staikos showed how users can quickly transition from viewing a standard web page to the browser's reader mode, which takes out all photos and ads.

Staikos then showed off the browser's sharing capabilities, by swiping from the left to the right of the screen and opening up the sharing menu. From here users an choose to share pages in a variety of ways including through messages or social networks.

Finally, Staikos said that RIM's new browser offers the best HTML 5 support of any browser available, even it's desktop competitors. That's a lofty claim and certainly one that we'll have to check out for ourselves.

Overall, BlackBerry 10's new web browser looks promising. We'll bring you more info on the app during our hands on with it later today.