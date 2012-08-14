Report: iPhone 5 Pre-orders Set for Sept. 12th

Another day, another iPhone 5 rumor. This one comes to us from the folks at iMore.com, which reports that Apple will begin selling pre-orders for its next iPhone on Sept. 12, the same day the company is rumored to announce the much anticipated smartphone. Actual sales of the phone are said to begin on Sept. 21, iMore reports.

The pre-order date, iMore says, was provided to the site through sources that have previously offered accurate information. The report didn't, however, make mention of a pre-order or sales date for the much talked about iPad mini.

Rumors of the impending iPhone 5, or whatever name Apple chooses, have been running rampant for quite some time. For a full list of the rumors circulating around the Internet, check out our iPhone 5 Rumor Roundup.

via: iMore