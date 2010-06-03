Non-U.S. Netbooks and More Shown Off at Intel Booth, Create Device Envy

While paying a visit to Intel's booth at Computex, we glimpsed a fleet of some spiffy-looking netbooks and tablets with various Intel wares inside. Though most of the models we found won't be on-sale in the U.S. for now, or possibly forever, we still thought you'd like to get a look at how Europe and the rest of the PC-loving world are living. Check out more laptop goodies, along with specs where available, and a massive gallery of more shots after the jump.

NEC LaVie Light 530

10.1-inch LED backlight display with 1366×769-pixels resolution; a 1.83GHz Intel Atom N470 CPU; NM10 Express chipset; 2GB of memory; a 320GB hard drive; Up to 8.4 hours battery life

LGE X200

1.66GHZ Intel Atom processor; 1GB of RAM; Intel GMA 3150 graphics; chicklet-style keyboard; 250GB hard drive,; 802.11n WiFi; a couple of USB ports; weighs around 2.7 pounds

ASUS Eee PC 1008P

Atom N450 processor; an Intel NM10 chipset; GMA 3150; 250GB hard drive; 10.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1024×600 pixels; a 1.3-megapixel camera; WiFi; Bluetooth; Windows 7 Home Premium

MSI X360

This system isn't out yet and is definitely coming to the U.S. Based on its sleek rubberized deck, we can't wait! It features Windows 7 Premium, Intel Core i5-520 CPU, Intel HD graphics; Up to 4GB DDR3 RAM;,a 13-inch HD display with 1366x768 resolution, HDMI, 4/8 cell battery, webcam, 802.11 b/g/draft-n wireless, Bluetooth 2.1

Compal NEZ00

Windows 7, 10-inch glossy display, Intel Atom N450 CPU, 1GB of RAM

FIC Tycoon TVB00

We don't have the specs on this thing, but with a read finish and a name like Tycoon, it has to be quite luxurious.

Jetway EM101

Viewsonic VNB 145

FIC SVE00

ASUS U43F

Gemsta GIGA9

Toshiba Satellite (or maybe Portege)

The sign said Satellite, but a label on the chassis said Portege so we're going to go with Portege, because this system is so thin and light. We love the metal deck and keys on this one.

Foxconn PD20

ECS 138ii

Clevo W860CU

MSI Wind Pad 100

We saw this demoed at MSI's press event on Monday. Windows 7 ; 10-inch, 1024×600 capacitive touch-screen; 1.66GHz Atom processor; 2GB RAM; a 32GB SSD ; HDMI-out, 3G mobile broadband; Up to 8 hours of battery life. This model isn't out yet, but it is likely to come to the U.S.