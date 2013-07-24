New Nexus 7 Specs and Price Confirmed Via Best Buy Preorder Page

If Best Buy’s leaked circular ad from earlier this week wasn’t convincing enough, the electronics retailer has begun offering pre-orders for the new Nexus 7 as of Wednesday morning. The product page went live on Best Buy’s website just hours before Google’s Android and Chrome chief Sundar Pichai's scheduled press event.

True to the rumors, the next-generation Nexus 7 comes with a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 2GB of RAM , Android 4.3 Jelly Bean out of the box and an Adreno 320 graphics card. At $229.99 it’s a bit pricier than its predecessor, but it features an improved 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution display and two cameras. The main camera comes with a 5-megapixel sensor while the front webcam uses a 1.2-megapixel sensor.

Although the ASUS-crafted tablet is available for preorder in 16GB and 32GB variants, Best Buy’s page doesn’t disclose when it will ship or hit store shelves. The leaked ad from earlier this week advertised the tablet as “Coming Tuesday,” so we’re hoping to see a launch as soon as next week.