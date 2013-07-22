New Nexus 7 Appears in Leaked Best Buy Ad

Last week we saw early images of what could be Google’s Nexus 7 successor, and now an allegedly leaked ad from Best Buy adds some credence to those claims. At the same time, purported press images of the forthcoming flagship tablet have made their way online.

The Best Buy circular, which initially surfaced on Google+, suggests the 16GB next-gen Nexus 7 will sell for $229.99 and will come with a 1920 x 1200 resolution display, as opposed to the current device’s 1280 x 800 resolution display. Judging by the newly leaked press images, Google plans to keep the same design language but with a slimmer, sleeker profile. The photo also shows a small white light just under the display, which some Twitter users have speculated to be a notification light.

Photos that surfaced on Android Central last week suggested that the Nexus 7 could come with sharper corners and a new edge-to-edge glass design. As for what’s inside, rumors hint that Google will ditch Nvidia’s Tegra 3 for a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro with 4GB of RAM, although this hasn’t been confirmed. The tablet is also expected to come in 16GB and 32GB options, but will feature dual-speakers and Android 4.3 unlike the current Nexus 7 model.

There’s a chance Google’s next Nexus 7 will launch as early as July 30, considering the leaked Best Buy ad says the tablet will be “available Tuesday,” which is about a week after Google’s Android and Chrome chief Sundar Pichai's Wednesday-morning press event.

