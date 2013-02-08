Neptune Pine Smart Watch Is A Computer You Can Wear On Your Arm

Smartphones have essentially evolved into mini computers that fit into your pocket, and now that idea has translated to wristwatches. Neptune Pine boasts that its Smart Watch is the first completely independent wristwatch gadget, meaning that it acts as its own wearable smart device rather than an extension of your smartphone.

Running on the Leaf operating system derived from Android, Neptune Pine comes with specs proportional to its miniature form factor. The smart watch features a 2.5-inch touch screen display with a resolution of 432 x 240 pixels and is powered by a single-core 1GHz processor.

It also comes with a 5-megapixel camera, which is common among low-end smartphones, a quad-band 3G radio, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities and an 800 mAh battery. Neptune Pine also offers some variety in terms of storage space with the standard 8GB, 16GB and 32GB editions available at varying prices.

This is quite a change from something like Martian’s Smart Watch, which functions more as an actual wristwatch that can integrate with your phone rather than a standalone device. Kickstarter’s crowd-funded Pebble device may seem to be spearheading the smart watch movement, but Neptune Pine’s gadget is a clear indication that smart timepieces may evolve just as quickly as cell phones have.

No launch date has been specified yet, but Neptune Pine’s smart watch will start at $335 and will arrive in the third quarter of this year.