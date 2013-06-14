Nearly One-Third of American Parents Don't Monitor Children’s Facebook Activity

Do you know what your children are doing online? According to a recent study, 30 percent of American parents don't monitor their children's social networking activity. The University of Southern California's Annenberg Center for the Digital Future found that of that 30 percent, 28 percent said they trusted their children. Only 12 percent said checking up on their kids "would show lack of trust."

Other reasons included not knowing how to use Facebook (9 percent) and not having the time to do so (7 percent). The same study, now in its 11th year, found that most parents feel the average appropriate age for children to own a mobile phones is 13 and having a Facebook account is 15.

This year the study added a section regarding online purchase behavior. When asked if online sales taxes would affect their buying behavior, 52 percent of Internet shoppers said they would buy less, 9 percent said they would stop buying altogether, while 39 percent said it would not affect their online shopping habits.