MSI Announces World's First Gaming Laptop with Mechanical Keyboard

For too long, fans of gaming laptops have had to settle for Chiclet-style keyboards, which can be a crapshoot when it comes to key travel and actuation. MSI is hoping to change that with the launch of the GT80 Titan, the world's first gaming laptop outfitted with a mechanical keyboard. Packing a SteelSeries gaming keyboard with Cherry Brown MX switches, MSI is planning to target players looking for a high-performance rig that they can take on the go.

While we tend to favor Blue switches, Brown switches are no slouch. Brown switches offer great tactile feedback compared to Red switches, which tend to feel more linear. To help gamers get the most out of their shiny new keyboard, the GT80 Titan will also tout an enhanced SteelSeries Engine with CloudSync. Similar to Razer's Synapse software, players will have the ability to create custom profiles, including lighting configurations, and save them to the cloud and synchronize with from another laptop.

But as great as the keyboard sounds, we can't overlook the notebook it's attached to. According to MSI, the Titan will be the world's thinnest and slimmest gaming laptop when it launches, at 17 percent thinner and 22 percent lighter than its closest competitor. Unfortunately, MSI is keeping spec details such as processor and graphics card under wraps, but if that dragon etched on the upper deck is anything to go by, we're expecting a beastly configuration.

The company is also keeping mum on pricing and availability details, so it's unlikely that gamers can expect the Titan for the holidays. We expect to hear more about the GT80 by the time CES 2015 rolls around, so stay tuned.