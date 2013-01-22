Mozilla Reveals First Two Firefox OS Phones

For developers looking to create apps for the upcoming Firefox OS, two preview smartphones will be available in February. Today, Mozilla took the wraps off the Keon and Peak, created with the help of Geeksphone and Telefonica. Both phones will run Firefox's HTML 5-based operating system.

The 3.5-inch HVGA display on the Keon is powered by a 1-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 processor, 4GB of ROM and a 1580 mAh battery. The device will run on HSPA or Edge networks. It also includes a 3-MP camera, microSD, 802.11n Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS and a microUSB charging port. Plus, it comes in a strikingly orange Firefox exterior.

The more upscale Peak, despite its unfortunate name, comes equipped with a 1.2-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 CPU, 4GB of ROM and an 1800 mAh battery. It too only runs on HSPA or Edge, but does sport a nicer 4.3-inch qHD IPS display and features a 8-MP rear-facing camera plus a 2-MP front-facing camera. And we do prefer the more refined white color chassis.

The Firefox OS, formerly called Boot to Gecko, is built on HTML5 Web access. In a post on the hacks.mozzilla.org site the company claims HTML5 lets the devices do “phone things – they can make the phone vibrate, make a phone call or send a text message." During our hands-on time with the previous beta version of the OS we liked what we saw. The interface and UI proved slick, and we appreciated the ability to swipe the lock screen up or down.

Can't wait for February? Mozilla also offers up directions for making your website into a Firefox OS app. It starts with downloading Google Play for an Android phone. Use the browser-based Firefox OS Simulator to view and test your mobile app on the desktop. And you can install the Firefox OS on your smartphone today.