Motorola Said to be Resurrecting RAZR Name for New Handset

It looks like Motorola is taking a stroll down memory lane. Thisismynext.com says that the company is resurrecting its RAZR nameplate for an as-of-yet unannounced smartphone to be named the Droid RAZR. The blog previously reported that the RAZR was expected to be called the Motorola Spyder, but a tipster claiming to have had hands-on time with the device says the smartphone's About page carried the Droid RAZR name. The tipster also said that the Droid RAZR is more than likely the same phone as the Droid HD that Engadget published photos of in August. It's also worth noting that the inclusion of the Droid name means that this will run on Verizon's network.

So what kind of experience can you expect from this new RAZR? It will reportedly have a 4.3-inch, 960 x 540-pixel qHD Super AMOLED display, the first Super AMOLED display at that resolution. On the inside, the RAZR is expected to offer power similar to that of the DROID Bionic, which means it should feature a 1.2-GHz dual core processor, 1GB of RAM, and run on Verizon's 4G LTE network. The RAZR is also said to include an 8-megapizel, rear-facing camera, and HD front-facing camera, all wrapped in a Kevlar casing and Gorilla Glass display.

If the rumors are right, and the RAZR is comparable to the Droid Bionic, then Motorola may have another hit on its hands.

via Thisismynext.com, Engadget