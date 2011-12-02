Motorola Launching Two New 4G Droid Tablets, Droid 4 QWERTY Slider on Verizon

It's about time the Xoom got an update, and it looks like the company got the memo. Motorola will reportedly release two new Droid tablets on Verizon by the end of the month. The cherry on top? Both slates will ship with 4G LTE connectivity.

According to CNET, the upcoming Motorola Mobility Droid Xyboard tablet will be available in two sizes: 10 inches and 8 inches. (Overseas, the tablet is sold as the Motorola Xoom.) Both tablets will run a 1.2-GHz dual-core processor with 1GB of RAM, and each will have a 5-megapixel rear camera along with a 1.3-MP front-facing camera. Each will also sport a Corning Gorilla Glass display. The 10-inch Xyboard will be marketed more toward business users, and will come with a stylus for pen input. The 8-inch version has a more media-centric bent, with 2.1 virtual surround sound and a subwoofer.

Motorola's clearly been busy, because the upcoming products list doesn't end there. The Verge reports that a Verizon-branded Droid 4 smartphone is also in the pipeline. The 1.2-GHz dual-core handset has a 4-inch screen and includes a full QWERTY slide-out keyboard. Like the two Xyboard tablets, the Droid 4 will connect to Verizon's 4G network, so the carrier is clearly bolstering its LTE product line-up.

via CNET, The Verge