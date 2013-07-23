Moto X Phone Camera Leak Reveals New Swipe Gestures

Motorola's Moto X Phone is the most eagerly anticipated smartphone of the summer, and now we have some more details on the camera to hold you over until the August 1st launch event. According to Android Police, the Moto X's new camera app will sport a minimalist interface with gesture support.

Here's how it reportedly works. Swiping in from the left reveals a settings wheel that lets you toggle everything from HDR and the flash to a new slow motion video recording mode. A swipe in from the right opens the gallery. You can also zoom by dragging a single finger on the screen (similar to the Lumia 1020), and you can press and hold a finger on the screen for continuous shooting.

The camera app on the Moto X also looks sleeker than previous Motorola smartphones, thanks to use of more transparency. Small buttons towards the bottom of the screen let you quickly change from still to video mode and switch from the back to front camera.

As others have reported, Android Police says you'll be able to start the 10.5-megapixel camera at any time by clicking twisting your wrist twice. We'd be interested to see how quickly this gesture unlocks the device and launches the camera when the screen is off.

Between the ability to customize your Moto X online with your choice of color and hands-free voice command support, this mid-range device certainly has our attention. Stay tuned for all the official specs and our hands-on impressions August 1st.

via Android Police