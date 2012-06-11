Monster Watts Solar Powers Your iPhone

Want to keep your iPhone 4/4S full of juice but not near an electrical outlet? No problem. Monster Watts' Hybrid Solar Battery Case automatically charges the 2400 mAh rechargeable battery whenever it's near sunlight.

Even though Apple products boast impressive battery life, when you have tons of apps open and are constantly emailing for work, it's easy to drain your charge. The Hybrid Solar Battery Case combines a high-efficiency solar panel charger with a powerful rechargeable battery in a case made from ABS material. And you don't have to sacrifice portability for this case: It retains its thin design to ensure that you can still easily slip it into your pocket. The case also features a built-in USB port, so you can also charge your iPhone via a PC or standard phone charger.

Available in black and white and with replaceable color bumpers, the Hybrid Solar Battery Case is $83 through ViveAlive with free shipping through the end of June by using the coupon code SOS15.