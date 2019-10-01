Microsoft's New OS for Dual-Screen Devices Is Windows 10X (Report)

Windows Lite finally has a name. Microsoft's long-rumored operating system is supposedly called Windows 10X, according to reliable leaker Evan Blass.

Blass didn't post any screenshots of Windows 10X's interface but said that the lightweight version of Windows is meant for dual-screen devices and those with foldable displays. With Microsoft set to introduce Windows 10X at tomorrow's event, there's a good chance we'll see Centaurus, the company's long-awaited dual-screen device.

Unlike Windows 10, which runs full programs, 10X will supposedly load most apps in containers, or virtualizations. That means 10X apps will virtualize a Windows 10 container to run apps over the internet. These apps aren't downloaded on a device but are executed in the same way as a traditionally installed program. There are typically some subtle differences between a virtualized app and a fully downloaded one, but the overall experience shouldn't be all that different.

Along with Windows 10X and Centaurus, Microsoft is expected to launch a new Surface Pro 7 with a USB-C port, a Surface Laptop 3 without Alcantara fabric and the brand new Surface 3, an ARM-powered low-end tablet.

We'll be on the ground at Microsoft's Surface event tomorrow, Oct 2, with full coverage, so stay tuned.