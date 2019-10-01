Here's Your First Look at Surface 7, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3

If you don't like spoilers, look away. Reliable leaker Evan Blass shared several images of new Surface products that Microsoft is expected to announce tomorrow at its annual event.

Along with Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 refreshes is a brand new Surface 7 tablet that is rumored to run on ARM-based processors. But this doesn't mean you shouldn't tune in tomorrow; Microsoft could still surprise us with a look at its dual-screen Centaurus device and details about Core OS, a lightweight version of Windows.

Microsoft Surface 7

The most interesting of the leaked products is the first-of-its-kind Surface 7. Based on the leaked images, the Surface 7 will have a sleeker, more modern design with slimmer display bezels than the Surface Pro 7. That more portable design is likely enabled by an ARM-based CPU, potentially Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx. Because it is expected to run on an ARM-based chip, the Surface 7 probably won't provide the same level of performance as the Pro 7. However, what you trade in power you gain in a more travel-friendly design.

Like the Surface Pro, the Surface 7 has a built-in kickstand for when you're watching videos or want to turn the tablet into a laptop with the detachable keyboard. The Surface 7 was rumored to have a magnet that raises its detachable keyboard but that isn't shown in any of the leaked images. There does, however, appear to be a groove in the hinge between the keyboard and tablet where the Surface Pen can slot into. We'll have to wait for Microsoft's event to find out what software this stylish tablet runs, but we could be seeing the first Core OS device.

Surface Pro 7

No surprises here. The Surface Pro 7 is a refresh of the excellent Surface Pro 6 but adds a USB-C port (hopefully Thunderbolt 3) to the right edge of this flagship tablet. Not much else has changed, which means the Pro 7 still has fairly chunky display bezels, something that will keep it from looking as premium as the iPad Pro.

The leaked images show a silver model but we're hoping Microsoft brings back the stealthy black edition introduced last year. Some rumors claim Microsoft will ditch Intel this year, but that seems very unlikely; If we had to guess, the Pro 7 will be powered by Intel's 10th Gen U-series chips and customers will also have the option to go with AMD chips.

Surface Laptop 3

It looks like Microsoft might gut the carpet and replace it with metal. Gone is the Surface Laptop's signature Alcantara fabric deck and in its place is a more traditional metal (perhaps aluminum or magnesium alloy) material. We were fans of the look and feel of the Surface Laptop 2's fabric, so we're hoping Microsoft can justify going away with the unique material.

Another big change to the lineup is the addition of a 15-inch model to be sold alongside the 13-inch version. If there is indeed a larger version, then you won't have to splurge on Microsoft's pricey Surface Book 2 to get that extra screen real estate. Microsoft is also rumored to offer an AMD version of the Laptop 3.

What's left?

These three leaked devices might be the only products we see come to market anytime soon, but Microsoft could still have some big surprises up its sleeve come Wednesday. We expect to hear more about Core OS, the rumored lightweight operating system designed for touch screen devices and new dual-screen form factors. Accompanying Core OS could be a sneak peek at Centaurus, Microsoft's long-awaited foldable dual-screen laptop/tablet hybrid device. Other rumors suggest Microsoft could drop a portable speaker for meetings and conferences as well as some truly wireless earbuds.