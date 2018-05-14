Microsoft's Excellent Surface Laptop Is $300 Off

There's no denying the sex appeal of Microsoft's Surface Laptop. From its soft-touch exterior to its minimalist aesthetic, this notebook is as stylish as it gets.

Unfortunately, all that style doesn't come cheap, and even though the base configuration is currently $100 off, its poorly equipped for power users as it relies on a Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and just 128GB of storage.

Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop on Amazon.com

Fortunately, both Microsoft and Amazon are slashing the price of the Surface Laptop by as much as $300. As part of the sale, you can get the Surface Laptop with a 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $999. This configuration would normally set you back $1,299. Other noteworthy configurations on sale include:

In addition to the Surface Laptop, Microsoft and Amazon are also slashing the price of the Surface Pro. For its part, Microsoft is offering the Surface Pro (Core i5/8GB/256GB) bundled with a Type Cover for $1,299 ($129 off). However, Amazon has the same package for $1,255.75, which is $44 cheaper than Microsoft's price.

There's no word on when the sales will end, but Amazon is undercutting Microsoft's prices in most instances, even if only by a few bucks. So we'd definitely recommend starting your shopping there.