Killer Deal: Surface Pro 6 Is $220 Off Now

By News 

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 are some of our favorite Windows 10 devices. In fact, the Surface Pro 6 is currently our favorite overall detachable 2-in-1 thanks to its colorful display, sleek design and long battery.

If you prefer a traditional design, the Surface Laptop 2 has a similarly stunning display to go along with a svelte chassis, great performance and solid endurance.  

As good as they are, some customers may hesitate to purchase the Surface Laptop 2 or Surface Pro 6 because of their high cost. Thankfully, Microsoft is currently slashing the price of both machines making them a lot more affordable. All models and configurations are slightly cheaper at Amazon, which is taking up to $311 off the Surface Laptop 2 and up to $220 off the Surface Pro 6.

The sale cuts the price of every configuration for both devices, though you'll find larger discounts on the higher-end models. It's also worth noting that the Surface Pro 6 sale excludes the Type Cover, so you'll want to spend extra on that accessory for a true laptop experience.  

Microsoft, like Apple, rarely cuts the price of its laptops, so you might not want to let this limited-time off slip through your fingers.  

