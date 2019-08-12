Trending

Back-to-School Deal: Surface Laptop 2 Now $300 Off

By News 

Need a great college laptop but don't want to spend a fortune? Microsoft is selling the Surface Laptop 2 for up to $300 off and the base model now costs just $799. This killer deal, found at Best Buy and Microsoft's online store, drops the price of one of our favorite college laptops just in time for the new school year. 

Originally $999, the Surface Laptop 2 in silver with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD costs just $799 after a $200 discount. If you need more storage, the 256GB model now goes for $999, down from $1,299. We recommend this configuration not only because you get our minimum recommended laptop specs, but also because it's the cheapest model in the new stealthy black color variant. 

You'll find $300 savings on higher-end SKUs as well. When configured with a more powerful Core i7 CPU, the Surface Laptop 2 costs $1,299 after a hefty discount. A 16GB model with a 512GB SSD costs $1,899 after a $300 reduction, and the beefy 1TB model drop to $2,399.

The Surface Laptop 2 was one of the best laptops released in 2018 and still puts up a good fight against the best laptops available now. Along with its elegant design highlighted by an Alcantara fabric deck, the Surface Laptop 2 offers fast performance, a bright, vivid display and solid battery life, all in a sleek, ultraportable chassis. While we wish it had a USB-C port and faster SSD, the Surface Laptop 2 remains an excellent choice for students or business users who travel frequently. 

If you can wait another semester, the Surface Laptop 3 is expected to be unveiled by the end of the year. However, you won't find a deal that's as good as this one anytime soon.

Phillip Tracy

Phillip Tracy is a senior writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, where he reviews laptops and covers the latest industry news. After graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Phillip became a tech reporter at the Daily Dot. There, he wrote reviews for a range of gadgets and covered everything from social media trends to cybersecurity. Prior to that, he wrote for RCR Wireless News and NewBay Media. When he's not tinkering with devices, you can find Phillip playing video games, reading, listening to indie music or watching soccer.