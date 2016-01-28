Microsoft's Edge May Track Your Private Browsing

Microsoft has taken heat lately for pushing Windows 10 on users of older versions of Windows, and for allegedly using Windows 10 to collect personal information about its users. Now, it appears that Edge, the default Web browser in Windows 10, may be storing browsing history even in its private mode.

This discovery was detailed in an October posting by forensic examiner Ashish Singh in the Forensic Focus trade website. Singh wrote that Edge’s InPrivate mode stored browsing history in the browser’s WebCache file, and used flags that marked whether normal browsing or InPrivate was used to visit a particular site.

This may be a result of Edge’s use of WebCache data to restore user browsing sessions in the case of a sudden crash, despite the fact that InPrivate browsing sessions should not be logged.

Asked about this situation by The Verge, a Microsoft spokesman said the company "recently became aware of a report that claims InPrivate tabs are not working as designed," adding that "we are committed to resolving this as quickly as possible."

For now, if you really want to browse the Web without leaving tracks, you could use Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome, which have private modes that do not record browsing history. If you want to block Edge entirely, instructions on the Ghacks website show you how.