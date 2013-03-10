Memoto Lifelogger Means You'll Never Miss an Important Moment

AUSTIN (Laptopmag.com) — Taking pictures helps us remember great times, but often the best memories occur when the camera is safely tucked away. Memoto is a lifelogging device that wants to capture all of your favorite moments and everything in between. Unlike Google's Project Glass, Memoto is constantly taking pictures at a rate of two per minute, helping you remember events even when you didn't stop to say, "Ok, Glass, take a picture."

Memoto can be tucked safely onto a shirt neckband or any other outward-facing strap. The device will continue taking pictures unless it senses complete darkness, like when it's stuck into a pocket or you've gone to sleep for the night. Images are synced to a desktop or laptop computer via microUSB and added to the Memoto cloud, which groups the pictures together by location and event.

Oskar Kalmaru, cocreator of Memoto, has been wearing his prototype device for a few weeks and says it has already changed the way he thinks about memory. He showed us footage from a drive to his parents' house, the iPhone app intelligently piecing together similar images into a single slideshow for easy viewing. The iPhone app was beautiful and smooth and we were assured that the Android version is very similar.

He said that the Memoto has even made him excited for next year's South by Southwest conference, when he'll be able to review the footage from this year and remember the places we went and people that he met. While the app doesn't yet support facial recognition and name tagging, it's a feature he said he was working on for the future.

A lot of research went into Memoto, which helped determine important features such as the frequency of image captures. There needed to be enough pictures so that no important moments were missed, but too many pictures would play like a movie and kill the battery life. Two pictures per minute was calculated as the ideal rate, allowing detailed lifelogging while supporting a battery life of a few days.

The device stores all images on the Memoto servers and a year of free service is included in the device's purchase. Once the year is over there will be a fee, although the exact price hasn't yet been determined. The Memoto team plans to observe customer usage in order to set an appropriate price for the storage and software once the initial subscriptions are over.

Memoto costs $279 and will start shipping in late April or early May, with first units going to the backers of the Kickstarter campaign. There will be both Android and iOS apps available at launch and we were told that a Windows Phone 8 version will also be available in the future, although there's no set date.