Logitech Doubles Down on Gaming, Launches 8 New Peripherals

Logitech might have been down, but they're not out...of the gaming peripherals business. Contrary to reports received earlier in the year, the company is not discontinuing its gaming peripheral line. Instead the company is redoubling its efforts and launching 8 new products for PC gamers. Touting a "new approach to PC gaming, the collection, including 4 mice, 2 keyboards and a pair of headsets, has been dubbed the G Series.

The company is hoping to appeal to certain niches of gamers, creating mice targeting specific gaming genres. For FPS gamers, there's the G500s Laser Gaming mouse ($69.99) and the G400s Gaming Mouse ($59.99). The G500s has gaming-grade laser for precise control with a dual-mode scroll wheel, and 10 programmable buttons and a hydrophobic coating to prevent gamers' hands from sticking to the device. The G400s has 8 programmable buttons with a DPI range of 400 -4000.

MOBA and RTS aficionados will want to take a gander at the G100s Optical Gaming Mouse ($39.99). Outfitted with an inverted trapezoid shape and buttons designed for heavy clicking action, this mouse can take a beating.

Logitech is also releasing the $99.99 G700s Rechargeable Gaming Mouse for players that are searching for no-strings attached gaming. Logitech claims that the mouse registers 8 times faster than a USB-connected mouse with 13 programmable buttons. There's no word on battery life at the time of this writing. Each of the mice has been outfitted with new low-friction polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) feet for faster movements and a hydrophobic coating to prevent gamers' hands from sticking to the device.

It appears that Logitech is looking to compete directly with Razer with its new LogitechR G19s Gaming Keyboard ($199.99). This latest keyboard will stream important information to gamers such as stats via a integrated, adjustable GamePanelT LCD similar to the The LCD multitouch track panel touchpad on the Razer Blade gaming notebook. There's also the $119.99 G510s Gaming Notebook that allows gamers to configure a maximum of 54 different functions across three different modes, with three macros per key.

To round out the series, the company is also launching two new headsets: the $79.99 LogitechR G430 Surround Sound Gaming Headset and the $59.99 LogitechR G230 Stereo Gaming Headset. The Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround sound-powered G430s offers 360 degrees of sound with up to seven discrete channels of audio data and a noise-cancelling mic. The G230s features a pair of 40mm neodynium drivers for immersive sound, a bendable noise-cancelling mic and soft, washable earpieces.

Gamers looking to upgrade their gaming peripherals can expect Logitech's new offerings to hit U.S. store shelves sometime in April.