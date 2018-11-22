Lenovo Yoga C930 Deal: Save $200 On This Excellent 2-in-1

One of our favorite laptops of 2018 is getting a serious price cut right before the holiday season.

Best Buy is selling a 4K model of the Lenovo Yoga C930 for just $1,450 during Black Friday Week. This isn't the base model we're talking about, either. The configuration on sale comes with some impressive specs, including a 4K display, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

This model normally costs $1,650, and even that's well priced compared to its $2,000+ competitors, like the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Now discounted $200, this might just be the Black Friday laptop deal to beat.

The Lenovo Yoga C930 is one of the best laptops released this year, having earned a 4.5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. There is a lot to like about this premium 2-in-1 -- in our review, we praised the C930's premium and durable design, lightning-fast performance and thin aluminum chassis.

The star of the show, however, is the Yoga C930's flexible sound bar hinge, which provides powerful 360-degree audio no matter the laptop's orientation. A number of other welcome features, like an integrated stylus slot and webcam cover, make this one of the best ultrabooks on the market.

We'd give the Yoga C930 our wholehearted recommendation at its sticker price, which makes this $200-off deal a no-brainer.