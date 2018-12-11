Lenovo's Yoga C630 Battery Life Blows Away Surface Pro 6

The Lenovo Yoga C630 is not your typical 2-in-1. This 12.3-inch detachable features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor, which is designed to provide longer endurance than Intel-powered systems while also offering always-on LTE connectivity.

We're in the process of reviewing the Yoga C630, but based on our early test results the battery life is top notch.

On the Laptop Mag Battery Test, which simulates continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness, the Yoga C630 lasted an excellent 12 hours and 14 minutes. That's nearly 3 hours longer than the Surface Pro 6, which lasted 9:20 on the same test with its Core i5 CPU.

The Google Pixel Slate, which runs Chrome OS and also packs a Core i5 CPU, lasted 9:51 on our test.

The Yoga C630 also outlasted the latest Samsung Galaxy Book 2, which is powered by the same Snapdragon 850 chip as the Lenovo. Samsung's convertible endured for 10:41, which is about 1.5 hours than the C630.

Lenovo's 2-in-1 definitely isn't the longest lasting tablet. That honor goes to the new iPad Pro, which turned in runtime of 13:14. So Apple's slate lasts an hour longer on a charge.

Opting for the C630 involves some trade-offs. Like the Galaxy Book 2, the Snapdragon 850 processor inside this machine offers less performance than Core i5-powered machines like the Surface Pro 6. You definitely won't want to edit video on it or multitask with lots and lots of tabs open.

Is getting 3 hours of extra time away from an outlet worth it? Stay tuned for our full review.