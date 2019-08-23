Killer Deal: Take $280 Off the Stylish Yoga C630 2-in-1

Lenovo's Labor Day laptop sale is filled with excellent bargains. Power users, for example, can take up to $1,350 off the manufacturer's entire ThinkPad X1 Carbon line. Meanwhile, frequent flyers can stay productive — and connected — with the newly discounted C630.

Currently, you can buy the Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 for $659.99 via coupon code "YOGAC630". Normally priced at $939.99, that's $280 off and the best price we could find for this configuration.

It features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS multi-touch display, 2.96GHz Snapdragon 850 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also has built-in LTE connectivity, although a separate data plan is required for connectivity.

Buy the Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 for $659.99 via coupon "YOGAC630" at Lenovo

In our Lenovo Yoga C630 review, we liked its ultra-slim design and excellent battery life.

With its aluminum chassis and Iron Grey finish, the Yoga C630 has the same minimalist yet elegant look of Lenovo's Ideapad 530S and Yoga C930 laptops. Under the lid is a full-size keyboard with dual speaker grills on either side.

Incorporated into its design are 360-degree rotating hinges so you can easily configure the Yoga C630 from laptop to tablet mode. It has two USB-C port and a headphone/mic jack as well as SIM card holder for optional 4G LTE connectivity.

At 2.7 pounds and 12.1 x 8.5 x 0.5 inches, the Yoga C630 is extremely portable and light, so it easily fits inside of a backpack.

In our lab, the Yoga C630 impressed us with its rich, colorful, and vivid display. We streamed the Hellboy movie trailer and the 1080p panel was so crisp that we could count the scars on Hellboy's face.

Performance-wise, we noticed lag while loading 15 Google Chrome web pages and simultaneously playing two 1080p YouTube videos and a pair of Twitch streams. We gauged its performance using Geekbench 4 and it scored 3,221, beating the HP Envy x2 (Snapdragon 835, 2,989) and nearing the Galaxy Book 2's (Snapdragon 850, scoring 3,545).

The Yoga C630 did an outstanding job on our Laptop Mag Battery Test with a runtime of 12 hours and 14 minutes.

While it may not appeal to power users with demanding applications, if you're looking for a reliable, portable notebook to use when you're on the move, the Yoga C630 is a great option.