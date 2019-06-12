Better Than Prime Day: $400 Off Lenovo Legion Laptops

Lenovo is celebrating E3 with some excellent price cuts on its Legion line of gaming laptops. The 1-day sale takes up to $437 off select configurations. (It's worth noting that these systems will likely not be on sale during Amazon Prime Day).

Shop the Lenovo Legion Sale at Lenovo

As part of the sale, you can score the Legion Y530 15-inch Gaming Laptop for $1,039.99 via coupon "E3LEGION2019". Traditionally priced at $1,299.99, this deal saves you $260.

It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.3GHz Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Doing all the graphics intensive work is the system's GeForce GTX 1060 video card with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Other Legion laptops on sale include:

In our Lenovo Legion Y530 review, we were impressed by its stylish design, strong performance, and solid port selection. Although its display could be a tad brighter, this slim budget machine features enough graphics power to satisfy everyday gamers.

If you want a gaming machine with even more horsepower, Lenovo also offers the Legion Y530 with Core i7 for $1,312.49 via coupon "E3LEGION2019". That's $437 off. This configuration packs a 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB w/ 1TB 7200rpm HDD. It also features a GTX 1060 vide0 card.

Lenovo's sale ends tonight at midnight, so act fast if you want to own one of the best gaming laptops you can get for hundreds below retail price.