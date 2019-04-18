Act Fast: Lenovo's Great Yoga C930 Is $350 Off

The Lenovo Yoga C930 is a stylish 2-in-1 with a premium design, tons of useful features, and excellent battery life.

Normally priced at $1,299, Best Buy has the Yoga C930 2-in-1 on sale for $949.99. That's $350 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this year. It's also $225 cheaper than Lenovo's current price for this configuration.

Buy the Lenovo Yoga C930 2-in-1 for $949.99 ($350 off)

Don't let its good looks fool you. The Editor's Choice C930 is a very capable laptop with the muscle to outperform a lot of today's competition. It features a 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Its 13.9-inch, 1080p touchscreen is sharp enough to highlight things like freckles and winkles in movies, but it's also a tad dull when compared to screens on competing laptops like the Dell XPS 13.

Lenovo sprinkled the laptop with a few small, but very useful features like a slot in the rear of the laptop for its accompanying stylus. We also loved the C930's webcam cover, which blocks the lens when it's not needed.

Like previous Yoga laptops, the C930 sports a stylish hinge, but in this case its a a flexible sound bar hinge, which provides powerful 360-degree audio no matter the laptop's orientation.

In terms of battery life, the configuration we tested (which is the same configuration on sale) lasted for 10 hours and 10 minutes, which easily tops the premium laptop average of 8:11.

The C930 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around and its new sale price makes it a no brainer for anyone looking for a powerful system.