Killer Deal: Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Is Now $150 Off

If I had it my way, everyone would own a gaming laptop. They have a lot more power than your average mainstream laptop and you can play games on them (duh!). But most gaming laptops can easily drain a laptop -- that is, until now. Walmart has slashed the price on the G3 15 laptop with prices starting at $649. That's a price even Ebenezer Scrooge can get behind.

Walmart is offering the 15-inch laptop for $649.00 with an Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive with 16GB of Intel Optane storage and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. That's $50 less for the same system on Dell's website.

Deals on the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop

If that's not enough power for you, the big-box brand also has a $739 configuration that bumps the CPU to a Core i7-8750H CPU, 128GB SSD with a 1TB HDD and a Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB of RAM. Just be sure to use the "ELLEN10" coupon code to get all your well-deserved savings on both models.

When we reviewed the G3 15, we gave it high marks for its design, solid, mid-level performance and battery life, which lasted over 6 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test. However, we felt the display was a bit dim and the keyboard was a bit shallow. Still, the G3 15, is a good choice for entry to intermediate games, who want to play the latest games and don't need the out-of-this-world framerates to have a good time.