Killer Deal: Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Is Now $150 Off

By News 

If I had it my way, everyone would own a gaming laptop. They have a lot more power than your average mainstream laptop and you can play games on them (duh!). But most gaming laptops can easily drain a laptop -- that is, until now. Walmart has slashed the price on the G3 15 laptop with prices starting at $649. That's a price even Ebenezer Scrooge can get behind.

Walmart is offering the 15-inch laptop for $649.00 with an Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive with 16GB of Intel Optane storage and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. That's $50 less for the same system on Dell's website.

Deals on the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop

If that's not enough power for you, the big-box brand also has a $739 configuration that bumps the CPU to a Core i7-8750H CPU, 128GB SSD with a 1TB HDD and a Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB of RAM. Just be sure to use the "ELLEN10" coupon code to get all your well-deserved savings on both models.

When we reviewed the G3 15, we gave it high marks for its design, solid, mid-level performance and battery life, which lasted over 6 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test. However, we felt the display was a bit dim and the keyboard was a bit shallow. Still, the G3 15, is a good choice for entry to intermediate games, who want to play the latest games and don't need the out-of-this-world framerates to have a good time.

Sherri L. Smith

Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.