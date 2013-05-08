Apple iPhone 5S Display Production May Begin Next Month

Whispers indicate Apple’s next iPhone is in the works, and a new report suggests display production could begin as early as next month. Sharp is reportedly preparing to start mass production of the liquid crystal touch screens that will appear on the next-generation handset.

Nikkan Kogyo, a Japanese business daily newspaper, reported on Wednesday that LCD panel production will kick off at Japan’s Kameyama plant this June. However, the report didn’t specify details such as display size or resolution. Declining revenue has recently pushed Sharp to undertake investments from outside companies such as Foxconn and Samsung — two of Apple’s primary hardware suppliers. In addition to Sharp, Japan Display has also reportedly received orders from Apple and has begun mass production of displays that will appear on the next iPhone.

Although Apple is upholding its vow of secrecy when it comes to revealing upcoming product details, the rumor mill has been churning non-stop. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company is rumored to have two smartphones in its pipeline: a successor to the iPhone 5 and a low-cost budget-friendly handset. The next-generation flagship smartphone is expected to come with a fingerprint sensor for added security, Apple’s forthcoming iOS 7 mobile software out of the box, and a next-gen A7 processor produced by Intel.

Analysts have predicted that the iPhone 5S will launch sometime this summer, with KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pointing toward a July release and iMore’s Rene Ritchi arguing for an August debut.

via Apple Insider