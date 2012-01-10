Intel Announces First Smartphone with Medfield Processor, Lenovo K800 with Android 4.0, 720p Screen

LAS VEGAS -- During a special keynote presentation at CES 2012, Intel president Pail Otellini announced what industry followers have been waiting years to hear: The world's first Intel-powered smartphone is here. The watershed device is the Lenovo K800 smartphone, and it will run on a new Intel Atom Z2460 processor, the first chip with x86 architecture to run in a smartphone.

Intel revealed more details during the keynote. The K800 will run Android 4.0 and will surf data on the HSPA+ network. The company also let loose that the 4.5-inch screen will offer a 1920 x 720-pixel resolution.

If there was any bad news, it was that the device is going to be released in China but no other countries sometime in the second quarter.

To pick up spirits, though, Intel later called Motorola Mobility Chief Officer Sanjay Jha to the stage. Together with Intel's Otellini, both company heads announced a "multi-device multi-year" partnership that will marry Intel chips with Motorola mobile devices for an undisclosed amount of time.

Stay tuned for more details as they arrive.