Inside AT&T's New Android Phones from Motorola, Samsung, and Pantech

AT&T kicked off CTIA today by announcing a slew of new Android phones that run the gamut from dual-core power to pink-colored finishes.

First up is the sequel to the laptop-docking Atrix, the Motorola Atrix 2. It features a 1-GHz dual-core processor, a 4.3-inch qHD display, and an 8-megapixel camera. It will also power the redesigned Motorola Lapdock 100 accessory, which transforms this superphone into a notebook, complete with Firefox, a full keyboard, and a touchpad. It'll hit shelves on October 16th for just $99.

Next, a pair of Samsungs: one that's an impressive QWERTY slider and another that's pink. The Samsung Captivate Glide fills the need for a physical keyboard while providing a punch with a dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 processor, 1GB of RAM, a 4-inch Super AMOLED display, and an 8-MP rear camera. It will run Android 2.3. The second device is the budget-minded Samsung DoubleTime. It's powered by a 600-MHz processor and is running Android 2.2. It will be available in a pink and white color scheme.

Finally, there's the Pantech Pocket, the most unique-looking of the Android phones announced today. Running Android 2.3, it features a 4-inch wide screen (instead of the usually diagonal measurement) with a resolution of 800 x 600. This 4.5 x 3.3 x 0.4-inch device weighs a light 4.4 ounces. It features a 5-MP camera and will run on AT&T's 4G HSDPA+ network.

Check out the links below for information on all of these phones.