Apple iCloud Includes Location-Based Find My Friends Feature

By News 

iCloud in iOS doesn't just let you find your phone, it now helps you find friends and family members using the new Find My Friends Feature. Using iCloud, you can pinpoint loved ones on a map, similar to Google Latitude. But this is a lot slicker. There's also a temporary sharing option, so you don't have to be tracked all the time. You also get parental controls and the ability to set up privacy controls.

Some are saying this feature is creepy, but we think it's useful, especially for families. Stay tuned for more details and check out the gallery below.

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.