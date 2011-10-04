Apple iCloud Includes Location-Based Find My Friends Feature

iCloud in iOS doesn't just let you find your phone, it now helps you find friends and family members using the new Find My Friends Feature. Using iCloud, you can pinpoint loved ones on a map, similar to Google Latitude. But this is a lot slicker. There's also a temporary sharing option, so you don't have to be tracked all the time. You also get parental controls and the ability to set up privacy controls.

Some are saying this feature is creepy, but we think it's useful, especially for families. Stay tuned for more details and check out the gallery below.