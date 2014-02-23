Huawei MediaPad M1 8.0 Tablet: Metallic Design, Mediocre Specs

Huawei isn’t exactly a household name when it comes to tablets, but it’s hoping to change that with its newly announced slates at this year’s Mobile World Congress. The 8-inch 299 MediaPad M1 marries an attractive all-metal body with modest specs.

The MediaPad M1 looks very much like an oversized version of the HTC One with its aluminum build and front facing dual speakers. However, the specs don’t come close to the top-of-the-line internals you’ll find in HTC’s handset. The MediaPad M1 runs on a 1.6-GHz quad-core HiSilicon processor with 1GB of RAM. Both 8GB and 16GB versions will be available, and like all Huawei devices the MediaPad comes with the company’s Emotion UI. This custom interface is overlaid on Android 4.2.2.

Huawei’s 8-inch slate rocks a 1280 x 800 resolution display, which is fairly disappointing when compared to other tablets in its class. The Amazon Kindle Fire HDX 8.9, although slightly more expensive at $379, comes with a beautiful 2560 x 1600 resolution display. Huawei’s new tablet also comes with a 5-megapixel main camera and a 0.9-megapixel front camera. The slate also comes with a roaring 4,800 mAh battery, which Huawei claims should last for a lengthy amount of time.

During our limited time with the MediaPad M1, we were pleased with its lightweight yet premium design. Measuring just 7.9mm thin, the slate is sleek enough to toss in your bag without taking up much space. The Emotion UI was extremely simple to use, although we wish it had the same app drawer you’ll find on other versions of Android. Huawei’s interface houses all of its apps on a secondary home screen.

Huawei hasn’t mentioned when the MediaPad M1 will launch, but it’s unclear if it will make its way to the United States when it does.