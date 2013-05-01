Rumored HP SlateBook 10 X2 Tablet Has Tegra 4 CPU

HP is taking another go at the tablet market and dipping its toes into the Android pool. According to TalkAndroid, HP will be launching a high-end, Android-powered tablet called the SlateBook 10 X2. The 10-inch tablet is arriving on the heels of HP's first Android tablet, the $169 Slate 7.

No specs have been officially released, but it's believed that the tablet will have a 10-inch display and will run Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean). While there's no word on display resolution, we're hoping for 1920 x 1080. We're also holding out for a keyboard dock similar to the HP ElitePad 900. Consumers can expect a fairly speedy experience thanks to the tablet's 1.8-GHz quad-core Nvidia Tegra 4 CPU.

No word on pricing or availability for this premium tablet.