Trending

Rumored HP SlateBook 10 X2 Tablet Has Tegra 4 CPU

By News 

HP is taking another go at the tablet market and dipping its toes into the Android pool. According to TalkAndroid, HP will be launching a high-end, Android-powered tablet called the SlateBook 10 X2. The 10-inch tablet is arriving on the heels of HP's first Android tablet, the $169 Slate 7.

No specs have been officially released, but it's believed that the tablet will have a 10-inch display and will run Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean). While there's no word on display resolution, we're hoping for 1920 x 1080. We're also holding out for a keyboard dock similar to the HP ElitePad 900. Consumers can expect a fairly speedy experience thanks to the tablet's 1.8-GHz quad-core Nvidia Tegra 4 CPU.

No word on pricing or availability for this premium tablet.

Sherri L. Smith

Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.