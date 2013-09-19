HP Slate Pro 8 Hands-on: Tegra 4 Android Tablet Means Business

Targeting the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) to work crowd, HP has announced the new Slate 8 Pro. The tablet features a 7.9-inch 1600 x 1200 display along with Nvidia's Tegra 4 processor. While pricing has yet to be announced, it will start shipping sometime in November.

The tablet will run Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) with 1GB of RAM, and feature an 8 megapixel rear-facing camera and a 2.1 megapixel front camera. As far as ports, there’s a microUSB, microSD, microHDMI and a headphone jack.

To accentuate the tablet’s business capabilities, HP has preloaded the tablet with Kingsoft Office, HP File Manager and HP ePrint. During our demo, the HP reps emphasized the connected device angle, showing off the remote printing capabilities.

Aesthetically, the Slate 8 Pro is quite the looker with its white rear panel and siding with red accents around the rear camera and bottom-mounted speakers. The tablet’s dimensions have yet to be announced. However, it felt a little bulky as we handled the device. Still, the Slate 8 Pro responded quickly as we navigated home screens and launched the few apps pre-loaded on the device.

Stay tuned for more details on HP's business tablet along with a full review.