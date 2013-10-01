HP Introduces Business-Friendly ProBook 600 and 400 Series for $499

Just when you though HP was done rolling out notebooks for the season, you discover it has a couple more up its sleeve. The company unveiled the newest additions to its ProBook line of small business notebooks. Starting at $499, the ProBook 400 Series is available now; the ProBook 600 Series, which starts at $699, will be available in November.

Similar to the EliteBook 800 Series, the ProBook's have undergone a much-needed makeover. The end result is a sleek, elegant notebook that's lighter and slimmer than its predecessors.

The ProBook 600 series is comprised of four notebooks: The 640 G1 and the 645 G1 feature 14-inch displays; the former comes with a fourth-gen Intel Core CPU, and the 645 can be configured with an AMD 35-watt dual-core or quad-core APU. Likewise, the 15.6-inch 650 G1 and 655 G1 models will also feature Intel and AMD processors respectively. The 655 G1 is 19 percent thinner than the previous generation, and is available with a full HD display, as well as AMD Radeon HD 8000G graphics.

The ProBook 400 series features three notebooks (ProBook 440 G1, 450 G1 and 470 G1) which have a soft-touch finish and metal keyboard deck. The notebooks will have a new hybrid hard drive option that combines an SSD with a traditional hard drive. The 400 series are Intel-only and offer optional mobile broadband including 4G LTE. The 450 G1 can also be configured with an optional touchscreen that is resistant to reflections, smudges, and scratches.

While the ProBook 400 series is available for purchase now, mobile professionals interested in the 600 series will have a longer wait. The ProBook 640, 645 and 650 are expected to hit shelves by Nov. 18, with the 655 shipping around November 25.