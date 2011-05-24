How To View 3D Buildings in Google Maps On Android

The new 3D maps in Google Maps don’t just look good, they’re extremely useful when you find yourself in a large city. For example, in New York, you can more easily tell what side of the street an address is on when you have a map that displays 3D buildings.
Step by Step
- Search for an address or point of interest in Google Maps.
- Pinch to zoom in so that you’re as close to street level as possible. Provided you’re in a large city, you’ll see a 3D building start to fill the screen of your Android phone.
- To change the perspective from birds-eye view to closer to the ground just drag two fingers down on the display of your handset.