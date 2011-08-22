How to Make Skype Calls on the HP TouchPad

The HP TouchPad may be a defunct product, but it still offers video conferencing via Skype that's good enough to call your friends on other devices.

Make and Receive Skype Calls on the HP TouchPad

1. Launch Phone & Video callsfrom the App menu.

2. Tap the Skype buttonto set up your Skype account.

3. Tap the Sign In buttonif you already have a Skype account or the Create account button if you do not. Fill out the form will your username and password.

4. Tap the Sign In button and then Create Account. Your account should now be listed on the phone accounts screen.

5. Tap the Go button to login. A Skype screen appears. You can now receive calls from Skype buddies.

6. Search for a buddy's name and then tap the result to conduct a call.

